Saint Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody has cleared the first hurdle to add nearly 5,000 square feet to its facility, which officials say will help with its growing membership and school.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the church’s special land use permit request at its Dec. 10 meeting. The SLUP request now goes to the City Council for final consideration.

Saint Barnabas is in a residential district on nearly 4 acres at 4795 North Peachtree Road. There is a church and school building on the site totaling 11,064 square feet. The church is seeking the SLUP so it can add another approximately 4,885 square feet to the building fronting North Peachtree Road for classroom and office space. SLUPs are required for a place of worship to build in a residential district.

The church has developed a master plan, according to documents on file with the city, that would include adding in a future phase a parking lot and “interparcel connections.” Interparcel connections can include sidewalks and bike paths.