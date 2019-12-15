Two youths — one 11 years old and one 18 — were wounded in a Dec. 14 shooting in Buckhead, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said in a written statement that the victims are thought to be “members of a group involved in an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school who were targeted by the shooters.”

Police responded to the shooting call at 9 Peachtree Ave. in Garden Hills around 8:20 p.m. The 11-year-old had a gunshot wound to a leg and the 18-year-old was wounded in the abdomen and an arm, according to police. Police described both victims as “stable, alert, conscious and breathing” when they were transported to hospitals.