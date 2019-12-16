Sandy Springs has launched a long-awaited program that features rotating artwork in City Hall.

The exhibits, located in the lobby of City Hall in the City Springs complex at 1 Galambos Way, will rotate quarterly and will display work from local artists. The city unveiled the first works on Dec. 3, which were created by Sandy Springs resident and artist Gary Bodner.

“We were still under the construction on this building when we started discussing artwork,” Mayor Rusty Paul said at a Dec. 3 City Council meeting. “And it was installed today.”

The program is in collaboration with Art Sandy Springs, a nonprofit that focuses on art events in the city. The art can be seen during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The city is working with ArtSS to develop program criteria for future installations, according to a press release.

“It is just another part of the mission of this institution, the cultural and arts aspect,” Paul said.

Bodner has roots in the Sandy Springs area and practiced medicine in obstetrics and gynecology for 37 years, the release said. Upon retirement from medicine, Bodner devoted himself to painting full time.

“The power of juxtaposing or placing one color on top of another to create an image is what drives my paintings,” Bodner said in the release.

“There is no question that art enhances a community, not only aesthetically, but enhancing the quality of life, encouraging creativity, and drawing in visitors,” Paul said in the release.” We are excited and committed to incorporating and enhancing our artistic footprint throughout the city.”

The Anne Irwin Fine Art Gallery represents Bodner. Additional works by the artist can be seen at anneirwinfineart.com.