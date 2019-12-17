The expansions of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange has attracted a developer who wants to build nearly 400 apartments and a hotel just down the road from the two multibillion-dollar projects. But first, the developer is asking the property to be annexed into Brookhaven.

Related Group, a Miami-based firm, has filed an annexation request with the city for 6.74 acres at the intersection of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills roads adjacent to the North Druid Hills Target shopping center. As part of the annexation request, the application also includes a rezoning request that would make way for the proposed mixed-use development and notice of plans to seek incentives or a tax abatement.

“The area is poised for the highest-intensity growth based on its proximity to I-85, existing development, proposed future development on nearby properties” and predictions by the Atlanta Regional Commission, according to Related Group’s application with Brookhaven.

A community meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hellenic Community Center, 2500 Clairmont Road. The rezoning request is set to go before the Brookhaven Planning Commission on Jan. 5 and the Brookhaven City Council is expected to take up the rezoning and annexation requests at its Jan. 25 meeting.

The 6.74 acres at Briarcliff and North Druid Hills roads is currently owned by Scarlett & Associates. It includes the 1-story Briarcliff Station center, where several restaurants are located, including Café Bombay, Lucky Thai and Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant. The area is across the street from the former Briarcliff High School property in DeKalb County where the new Cross Keys High School is planned to be built.

According to documents filed with the city, the redevelopment would include a 6-story, 382-unit apartment building; a 7-story hotel with 140 rooms; 25,000 square feet of general office space; 10,000 square feet of restaurant space; 10,000 square feet of general retail space; a 7-story parking deck with 837 spaces; and a surface parking lot with 40 spaces.

DeKalb County’s regulations allow for 24 units per acre, which the developer said “seems like a lost opportunity to address an increased need for housing spurred by the development on the Emory and CHOA properties,” according to the application.

If annexed into Brookhaven, the property would become part of the Buford Highway Corridor character area, according to the application, where much higher density is envisioned. The plan for Buford Highway includes up to 10-story buildings with up to 150 units per acre near I-85 with lower density allowed closer to the surrounding residential areas.

CHOA is currently building out its 72-acre medical campus at the I-85 and North Druid Hills Road interchange that will include a new $1.5 billion hospital with two 19-story towers and 446 beds, scheduled to open in 2025. Emory’s $1 billion “health innovation district” redevelopment of most of Executive Park is set to take place over the next 15 years and would 3 million square feet of hospital and medical services, apartments, a hotel and commercial space.

Related Group is the developer behind the 35-story Icon Buckhead apartment tower and the 39-story Icon Midtown apartment tower.