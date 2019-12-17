A Dunwoody man was shot and wounded Dec. 14 as he ran from two men who tried to steal his wallet, according to police.

The victim told police he was talking on his cellphone around midnight outside his home at Peachtree Place North Apartments, 4607 Peachtree Place Parkway, according to police.

Two men approached the victim as he talked on his phone and demanded his wallet, police said.

“The victim ran back toward his apartment when one of the suspects began shooting at him,” police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons said in a press release.

The victim was shot twice and was later transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, Parsons said.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males in their early 20s and about 5-feet-5-inches tall.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or email at robert.barrett@duwnoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be made at dunwoodypolice.com or crimereports.com.