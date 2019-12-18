An affordable housing agreement between Sandy Springs and an apartment complex in the Pill Hill area will stay in place following the recent sale and rebranding of the building, the city and purchaser confirmed.

The 287-unit complex, The Hill, previously owned by North American Properties, recently was bought by Cortland, a multifamily real estate investment company headquartered in Atlanta. Cortland said it could not disclose the purchasing price.

The apartment complex, located at 1160 Johnson Ferry Road, is within walking distance to the medical center, which includes three hospitals — Northside; Emory Saint Joseph’s and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite — as well as many medical offices.

NAP had a 10-year workforce agreement with the city at the Hill apartment complex, offering 30 units exclusively to workforce employees at discounted rates.

Cortland and the city both said the workforce housing agreement is not affected by the purchase and will stay in place. NAP did not respond to a request for comment.

The agreement, part of the 2016 zoning approving the units, stipulates the workforce units are to be made available to households with incomes less than 120% of AMI and that rent cannot exceed 35% of the residents’ income. The complex must also show marketing efforts to hospital employees.

As of June 30, 29 of the 30 units were leased at The Hill, with the workforce housing rents ranging from $1,295 to $1,370.