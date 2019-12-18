A Brookhaven homeowner shot to death a man who police say apparently was committing burglary in the house on Dec. 13.

The fatal shooting occurred around noon at 1773 Wilmont Drive off Clairmont Road. The victim has not been identified. No other suspects are being sought, police say.

“About noon, we got a 911 call of a person shot, and we believe right now the homeowner came home to a burglary in process,” said Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley. “We believe the person shot inside who is dead is the burglar.”

Gurley said police believe the homeowner, a man, made the 911 call to police to report the shooting. Police are investigating the scene.

Wilmont Drive is located between Clairmont Road and Buford Highway near the Century Lake Office Park.