Dunwoody Police say they arrested 27 people, including two juveniles, and recovered more than $8,200 in stolen merchandise during a two-day shoplifting crackdown at Perimeter Mall.

Police worked with store associates on Dec. 10 and 12 using video cameras and undercover investigators to identify and arrest the suspects as part of a joint operation with the Georgia Retailers Organized Retail Crime Alliance, said police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons. A similar operation in April resulted in 24 arrests.

“Conducting periodic operations with our private security partners is an important strategy to help combat this type of crime in Dunwoody,” Chief Billy Grogan said in a press release.

Most of those arrested were charged with misdemeanor shoplifting. Two were charged with felonies for allegedly shoplifting more than $500 in merchandise, Parsons said. A total of $8,237 worth of merchandise was recovered, he said.