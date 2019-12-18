Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect they say robbed a Perimeter Center gas station at gunpoint.

Officers responded to a call of an armed robbery shortly after 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Exxon gas station at 77 Perimeter Center East. The suspect showed employees a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

“Exxon store associates reported a male suspect approached the register and brandished a pistol from under his jacket,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons in a press release.

“The suspect then demanded cash from store employees. Exxon associates complied with the suspect and the suspect fled from the store toward Perimeter Center East,” he said.

Police did not say how much money was stolen.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black male in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a beige hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or email at robert.barrett@duwnoodyga.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at dunwoodypolice.com or crimereports.com.