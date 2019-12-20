Air traffic is expected to increase at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Dec. 26-29 due to the NCAA Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game scheduled for Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The matchup is between the Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers.

The increase in operations could affect noise and traffic around the airport.

Airport officials did not give numbers on how much they expect air traffic to increase. Average operations, which include takeoff and landings, are estimated about 350 to 450 a day, according to PDK.

PDK is in Chamblee on Clairmont Road on the Brookhaven border. It was constructed on a part of the old Camp Gordon, a World War I Army training base. The airport is 8 miles from downtown Atlanta and is classified as a general aviation reliever airport for metro Atlanta. A reliever airport helps reduce airport congestion by providing service for the smaller aircraft.