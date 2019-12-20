A rifle-carrying robber stole $500 in cash and other items from a man using an ATM at a Buckhead shopping center on Dec. 17, according to an Atlanta Police report.

The victim, a Buckhead resident, reported that he and his wife arrived by vehicle around 7:15 p.m. at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center at 2333-2365 Peachtree Road in Peachtree Hills. He withdrew $500 from a Bank of America ATM. When he was returning to the vehicle, a male approached him with “what appeared to be a black semi-automatic rifle,” according to the police report.

The robber said, “Give me your cash.” After taking the $500, the robber also took the victim’s phone and debit card with PIN number, according to the police report. The suspect left the shopping center and headed south on Peachtree Road.

The report says that police officers notified the Loudermilk Video Integration Center, the hub of the police department’s massive network of thousands of video and license-plate reader surveillance cameras. The center “was unable to provide any footage of the incident or suspect,” according to the police report.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded jacket or “hoodie” and black pants. Anyone with information can contact police at crimestoppersatl.org.