Two Dunwoody restaurants have been ordered not to sell alcohol on Christmas Day after they were ticketed by police for selling to a 19-year-old buyer.

The city’s Alcohol License Review Board handed down the one-day suspensions of alcohol licenses to Empire State Pizza and Growlers and Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter at a Dec. 20 hearing. The offenses were the first for both businesses, according to the city.

Empire State Pizza and Growlers in the Dunwoody Point shopping center at 5000 Winters Chapel will close at the end of December, according to its Facebook page.

Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter is located at 4505 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Dunwoody Police officers conducted undercover operations at the restaurants in November with a Georgia Department of Revenue agent and an unidentified 19-year-old male, according to police reports. People must be 21 and older to legally buy alcohol in Georgia.

The reports said that the teen was able to purchase a Sweetwater draft for $7.03 at Empire State Pizza and Growlers at about 8:18 p.m. and then purchase a $6.50 beer at Sage Woodfire Tavern Perimeter at about 9:05 p.m.