DeKalb County will not collect household trash on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

All trash collections this week will shift to the next day, with Wednesday pickups moved to Thursday and Thursday pickups moved to Friday. The schedule change affects collection of household garbage, recycling and yard trimmings.

For more information, call 404-294-2900 or email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter at @DKalbSanitation.