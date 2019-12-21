Riverwood International Charter High School’s National Art Society decorated a mini-house for the Sparkle Sandy Springs holiday celebration at City Springs titled “A Love Letter to Notre Dame.”

The Riverwood version, paying homage to the Paris landmark cathedral that burned earlier this year, is complete with faux leaded stained glass “rose” windows and a spire on top.

“The Sparkle House is a great way for the kids to see their artwork outside of school,” Riverwood Visual & Performing Arts Department Chair Dana Munson said in a press release. “And it gives the art teachers a chance to work side-by-side with kids to create something magical.”

This is Riverwood’s third year in a row participating in the mini-house decorating at City Springs.

The Riverwood Notre Dame mini-house is currently on display as part of the Sparkle Sandy Springs 2019 Holiday Event, which kicked off on Dec. 8.

The event included the city’s first holiday parade, plus a Christmas tree and menorah lighting.

The houses remain on display through the New Year’s holiday at City Green, part of the City Springs complex at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.