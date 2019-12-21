Riverwood International Charter High School’s National Art Society decorated a mini-house for the Sparkle Sandy Springs holiday celebration at City Springs titled “A Love Letter to Notre-Dame.”

The Riverwood version, paying homage to the Paris landmark cathedral that burned earlier this year, is complete with faux leaded stained glass “rose” windows and a spire on top.

“The Sparkle House is a great way for the kids to see their artwork outside of school,” Riverwood Visual & Performing Arts Department Chair Dana Munson said in a press release. “And it gives the art teachers a chance to work side-by-side with kids to create something magical.”

This is Riverwood’s third year in a row participating in the mini-house decorating at City Springs.

The Riverwood Notre Dame mini-house is currently on display as part of the Sparkle Sandy Springs 2019 Holiday Event, which kicked off on Dec. 8.

The event included the city’s first holiday parade, plus a Christmas tree and menorah lighting.

The houses remain on display through the New Year’s holiday at City Green, part of the City Springs complex at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.