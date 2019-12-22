The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
3400 block of Stratford Road — Nov. 23
500 block of Hascall Road — Nov. 25
100 block of Pharr Road — Nov. 27
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Nov. 30
900 block of Canterbury Road — Nov. 30
Burglary-Residence
200 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 22
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov. 22
8200 block of Ivy Chase Way — Nov. 22
400 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 25
300 block of Hascall Road — Nov. 28
300 block of West Wesley Road — Nov. 29
2000 block of Alexander Circle — Dec. 1
100 block of 26th Street — Dec. 2
Burglary-Non-Residence
400 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 24
800 block of Miami Circle — Nov. 25
1100 block of Sheridan Road — Nov. 25
Robbery
100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 23
500 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 25
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Nov. 25
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Nov. 27
Larceny
Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, there were 96 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, there were, there were 28 reported incidents of auto theft.