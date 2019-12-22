The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

3400 block of Stratford Road — Nov. 23

500 block of Hascall Road — Nov. 25

100 block of Pharr Road — Nov. 27

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Nov. 30

900 block of Canterbury Road — Nov. 30

Burglary-Residence

200 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 22

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Nov. 22

8200 block of Ivy Chase Way — Nov. 22

400 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 25

300 block of Hascall Road — Nov. 28

300 block of West Wesley Road — Nov. 29

2000 block of Alexander Circle — Dec. 1

100 block of 26th Street — Dec. 2

Burglary-Non-Residence

400 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 24

800 block of Miami Circle — Nov. 25

1100 block of Sheridan Road — Nov. 25

Robbery

100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Nov. 23

500 block of Northside Circle — Nov. 25

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Nov. 25

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Nov. 27

Larceny

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, there were 96 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 39 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4, there were, there were 28 reported incidents of auto theft.