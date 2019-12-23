Recent restaurant news in Reporter communities.

Empire State Pizza and Growlers in the Dunwoody Point shopping center at 5000 Winters Chapel Road in Dunwoody will close at the end of December, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant was one of two in Dunwoody that have been ordered not to sell alcohol on Christmas Day after they were ticketed by police for selling to a 19-year-old buyer.

Garlik Grill, a Middle Eastern restaurant, will be opening at 6115 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs in January 2020. The restaurant is owned by Jamal Samad, who also owns Samad Mediterranian Grill in Sandy Springs. The menu will have similar offerings to Samad, including kabobs, gyros and salads.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria will close its location in Perimeter Mall at 4400 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Dec. 24, according to a press release from Legacy Ventures, the restaurant’s owner. The restaurant opened in January 2018. One other location remains open at 300 Marietta Street in Atlanta.

Moe’s Southwest Grill closed a location in downtown Sandy Springs at 6090 Roswell Road the week of Dec. 16. After a fire earlier this year, another Moe’s at 8290 Roswell Road “temporarily closed,” according to the company website. Moe’s did not respond to a comment request about the closure of either location.

Pasha Restaurant and Bar, a Mediterranean restaurant, opened in the Buckhead Crossing shopping center at 631 Miami Circle in Buckhead earlier this month. The menu features pasta, pizza and assorted tapas. The restaurant is owned by Okan Ozyurteri, who also owns Mandolin Kitchen, a Turkish restaurant in downtown Sandy Springs at 6152 Roswell Road and Kabob Land, a fast-casual Middle Eastern spot at 3137 Piedmont Road in Buckhead. For more information, visit pashaatl.com.

Email Hannah Greco at Hannah@ReporterNewspapers for any restaurant news in Reporter communities.