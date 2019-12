New recycling bins are located off Barclay Drive next to Peachtree Charter Middle School where they are are expected to remain permanently.

Construction at Brook Run Park has caused DeKalb Sanitation’s cardboard and glass recycling bins to be relocated many times during construction at Brook Run Park, according to the city. The county has now put them at a permanent site across from the PCMS football fields and track.

PCMS is located at 4664 North Peachtree Road.