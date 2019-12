A pedestrian was struck and killed on Ga. 400 at Sidney Marcus Boulevard in Buckhead on Dec. 21, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The unidentified male pedestrian was struck around 6 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident reported the pedestrian was in the left lane of the southbound section of the highway.

The department’s Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate, police said.