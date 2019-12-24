Members of Georgia Power Co.’s Alliance of Differently-Abled People in Power Working Together employee group served meals to patients, families and staff at Buckhead’s Shepherd Center for a Sept. 7 football party.

It was the second annual SEC Championship watch party hosted by the group, which brings together Georgia Power employees who have disabilities or are connected to people who do. Joined by former NFL player Dunta Robinson, the group served more than 200 meals, according to a press release.

The Shepherd Center at 2020 Peachtree Road is a rehabilitation hospital for people with spinal or brain injuries or other neuromuscular conditions.