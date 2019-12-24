A man rescued from a Dec. 22 early-morning house fire on Skyland Trail in Brookhaven has died.

The fire at 2475 Skyland Trail was reported at about 5:30 a.m., according to DeKalb Fire Rescue Capt. Dion Bentley. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

Brookhaven Police were first on the scene and able to rescue a man trying to escape through a back window, Bentley said. The man later died at Grady Hospital, according to police. Another man living at the house identified as his brother by Brookhaven Police survived the fire.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Bentley said.

Brookhaven Police Sgt. David Snively said officers were patrolling the Drew Valley neighborhood on Dec. 22 when they heard the call of a house fire.

Two loud explosions or “booms” were heard by the officers at about 5:22 a.m. while they were on Buford Highway near Drew Valley Road, according to a police report. At the same time loud noises were heard, they received a call that a house “exploded and was on fire,” the report says.

Sgt. David Fikes, the department’s K-9 officer, said in the report he could see a large black cloud of smoke as the officers neared the house near the intersection of Drew Valley Road and Skyland Trail.

Two men were standing in front of the house when the officers arrived and one man told Sgt. Fikes his brother was still in the back of the house, according to the report.

Fikes ran around the house through thick smoke and poor visibility to search for the brother, according to the report.

“As I ran down the side of the house through the smoke I heard a noise and looked up and saw someone coming down from an elevated position (possibly a window) on the side of the house,” the report says. “I quickly grabbed the person and assisted them to safety.”

The man was severely burned, according to the report.

The story has been updated with information from Brookhaven Police.