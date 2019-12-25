The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is offering free Christmas tree curbside collection for residents within its service area from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

Trees will be collected during residents’ regularly scheduled sanitation collection service days.

For trees to be picked up, residents must remove all decorations from trees and place them curbside. Tree length must be 7 feet or less. All trees will be recycled and converted to mulch, according to a press release.

Trees that cannot be trimmed to the required size may be taken to the county-owned Seminole Road Landfill or collected by the Sanitation Division’s special collection unit. Fees may apply for these services.

For more information about free Christmas tree curbside collection or to arrange for a special collection for larger trees call 404-294-2900 or email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov.