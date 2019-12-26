A Buckhead man was sentenced to eight years in prison, with five to serve, on Oct. 31 for a string of local burglaries, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Eddie Price was convicted of six counts of second-degree burglary of businesses on East Andrews Drive and East Paces Ferry Road, according to the DA’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks said Price is homeless and had described himself as living in the Buckhead area for over 30 years.

“This is his neighborhood, so I’m sure he missed you all so much, but you don’t feel the same way,” Nooks told the audience at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, where she announced Price’s conviction and sentence.