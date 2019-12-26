Karen Bremer, the CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, will speak to the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce at its Jan. 23 meeting.

The meeting is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Delta Life Insurance Building, 4370 Peachtree Road.

The Georgia Restaurant Association represents over 17,000 food service and drinking with total sales in excess of $18 billion and providing more than 438,900 jobs, according to the GRA.

Bremer is a founding member of the GRA and the past president of the GRA board. She serves on the board of directors for the National Restaurant Association, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB), the DeKalb Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Council of State Restaurant Associations, according to a press release. In 2015, she was inducted in the ACVB Hospitality Hall of Fame.

Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. Email info@brookhavencommerce.org for information.

There is no parking at the Delta Life building. Attendees are asked to turn into City Hall, next door at 4362 Peachtree Road, drive to the bottom of the lot and turn right into parking garage. A staff member will assist with parking and elevator access.