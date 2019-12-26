Start the new year with a new skill by learning to make a camp fire at the Dunwoody Nature Center’s “Free First Saturday” event on Jan. 4.

The workshop is from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive. The event is free and open to all ages but is limited to 75 people. To register, click here. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dunwoody Nature Center educators will be on site to guide participants on how to make fire a few different ways, including by using bow drills to create sparks like the Native Americans. Fires using strikers will also be made in the DNC’s historic fireplace. Following the lessons, those attending can toast marshmallows over the fire to make s’mores.

The Dunwoody Nature Center holds free event on the first Saturday of every month. To learn more about future activities during the Free First Saturdays, click here.