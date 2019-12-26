A local nonprofit, Keep North Fulton Beautiful, is hosting two Christmas tree recycling events in Sandy Springs on Jan. 4.

The event will be held at the Sandy Springs Recycling Center at 470 Morgan Falls Road and The Home Depot at 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People are asked to remove electric lights, tinsel and ornaments from the tree before donating. Artificial trees or trees sprayed with fake snow will not be accepted.

Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, according to the nonprofit. Mulch will be available free to the public upon request.

The tree recycling program, called Bring One for the Chipper, is in its 29th year to support eco-friendly holiday efforts. KNFP is a nonprofit affiliate of Keep America Beautiful that focuses on improving community environments.

For more information, visit keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org.