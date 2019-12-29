Sandy Springs’ Crooked Creek Park will soon have a pedestrian trail after the City Council awarded a $157,247 contract to Steele & Associates Inc. for the project at a Dec. 17 meeting.

The trail is planned to run approximately one mile between the city park, behind The Retreat at River Park, an apartment complex at 3100 River Exchange Drive, and the Holcomb Bridge section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. The national park runs along nearly 50 miles of the river on such scattered, separate parcels. The Holcomb Bridge site is more than 40 acres of woodland lacking a public entrance.

The project will also provide site grading for the parking lot and construct a small wooden bridge, as well as remove some dead trees and overgrowth to make room for the trail.

In Aug. 2018, the Sandy Springs City Council approved a $54,500 purchase of nearly 2 acres of undeveloped land behind The Retreat to be used to build the trail.

District 1 City Councilmember John Paulson, who has advocated for the trail for years, was happy to see the contract be awarded at the Dec. 17 meeting.

“Seeing as I am not getting any younger, I am just delighted this is happening,” Paulson said. “Let’s get her done.”

Bill Cox, the superintendent of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area, said in an email that he believes the project is a great example of the partnership that exists between the city and the National Park Service.

Cox also said the trail will give people a chance to better connect with nature in the area.

“By combining our efforts and the use of our green spaces, we will be providing additional opportunities for our citizens and neighbors to explore and connect with this tremendous recreational asset we have in the Chattahoochee River and the trails around it,” Cox said.

According to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun, the contract will be finalized in January and is expected to be completed by spring 2020.

Kraun also said the path is a part of the North End Trail study, which was one of the initiatives in the city’s vision for revitalizing the area.