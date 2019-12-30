The Brookhaven City Council will begin the new year with a special meeting and swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and two council members.

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst.

The special called council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Brookhaven City Councilmember Linley Jones. 

Madeleine Simmons.

John Ernst will be sworn in for his second term as mayor after defeating challenger Jen Heath in the Nov. 5 election. Linley Jones will be sworn in as the District 1 representative; she was reelected after facing no opposition. Madeleine Simmons will be sworn in for her first term as the District 3 representative after defeating Dimitrius Owens. Simmons replaces Bates Mattison, who decided not to seek reelection.

The only agenda item on the special called meeting is the swearing-in ceremony. The first regular council meeting is set for Jan. 14.

