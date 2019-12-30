The Brookhaven City Council will begin the new year with a special meeting and swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and two council members.

The special called council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

John Ernst will be sworn in for his second term as mayor after defeating challenger Jen Heath in the Nov. 5 election. Linley Jones will be sworn in as the District 1 representative; she was reelected after facing no opposition. Madeleine Simmons will be sworn in for her first term as the District 3 representative after defeating Dimitrius Owens. Simmons replaces Bates Mattison, who decided not to seek reelection.

The only agenda item on the special called meeting is the swearing-in ceremony. The first regular council meeting is set for Jan. 14.