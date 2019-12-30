The New Year in Dunwoody begins with a new mayor and two new City Council members who will be sworn in during a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. Following the swearing-in, the council will elect a Mayor Pro Tem. There will be time for the public to comment, but no other business is on the agenda.

Lynn Deutsch, after serving two terms on the City Council, will be sworn in as mayor. She defeated Terry Nall for the seat. Also being sworn in will be Stacey Harris, who defeated Robert Miller for the City Council District 1 at-large seat. Joe Seconder, who beat Heyward Wescott to represent City Council District 2 at large, will also be sworn in. John Heneghan, who ran unopposed, will be sworn in as the District 3 at large council member.

At-large seats represent the entire city.

This story has been updated to say John Heneghan is also being sworn in at the meeting.