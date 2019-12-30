The Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending many construction-related lane closures throughout metro Atlanta through the New Year’s holiday period.

The lane closure suspension affects “heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations,” according to a GDOT press release. The lane closure suspension runs from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Long-term closures may remain in effect and there may be closures for emergencies or immediate maintenance.

Those planning to be on roadways during the holiday can call 511 or visit 511ga.org to learn current traffic conditions.