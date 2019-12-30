Police are seeking two people in connection with the shooting of a woman during a Dec. 21 armed robbery at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to arrests.

Police released surveillance camera photos of two males, both wearing hooded jackets, who are described as “persons of interest” in the case. The term refers to people who may have information about a crime but are not necessarily suspected of committing it.

A police report describes the suspects as black men about 18 to 21 years old. One suspect is described as around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a “nappy Afro” hairstyle. The other suspect is described as around 5-feet-9-inches tall and wearing a yellow hoodie.

The victim in the shooting is a Conyers resident who works at the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road, according to the police report. Police say she survived being shot in the stomach.

The victim reported that she parked in the bottom level of the mall’s parking deck next to a white BMW, where the two suspects stood. She said she entered the mall, then returned to her car for a cup. When she opened her car door, a suspect snatched her phone from her jacket pocket. When she turned around, she reported, one of the suspects pointed a gun in her face and ordered her to “give me everything you got.” When the suspect demanded the keys to her car, the victim grabbed the gun and forced it downward, when it went off and wounded her, according to the police report. The suspects fled.

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online here.