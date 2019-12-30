State officials have declared an end to a drought condition while still urging residents to conserve water.

The state Environmental Protection Division declared a “Level 1” drought condition in October for most of Georgia, including DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The declaration did not trigger any new restrictions on water use. It only required water utilities to notify customers about the need to conserve water under existing laws.

The main existing law is a restriction on outdoor water use between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The intent is to prevent overuse of water, which can evaporate quickly in the daytime.

That restriction has several exceptions that apply to home uses. There are no time restrictions on irrigating a personal food garden; on watering with a hand-held container or with a hose that has an automatic shut-off; or on using drip irrigation or a soaker hose.

For more information, see the state’s water conservation webpage here.