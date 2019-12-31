The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta will hold a “community-wide solidarity event” on Jan. 6 in the wake of a Dec. 28 stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, N.Y. during a Hanukkah celebration.



The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. the Byers Theatre in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

The event encourages the Atlanta Jewish community to come together in solidarity following the attack, according to a press release.

“We will stand together in hope and unity, across denominations, organizations, geographic neighborhoods and all else that can divide us, because what unites us as Jewish Atlanta is stronger than anything that divides us,” the release said.

The program is all-inclusive and family-friendly and will be a combination of songs, communal learning and speakers, according to a spokesperson for the Federation.

Registration is encouraged for security purposes and can be done online here.

For more information, visit jewishatlanta.org.

Update: The location of the event has been changed since the publication of this story.