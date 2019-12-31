A memorial service for James Shepherd, the co-founder of Buckhead’s Shepherd Center rehabilitation hospital, is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Shepherd, who co-founded the hospital after receiving a paralyzing spinal cord injury in a 1973 body-surfing accident, died Dec. 21 at age 68.

The memorial service is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road.

“We hope you will be able to join us as we celebrate James and all he means to us,” the hospital said on its website.

Shepherd was an Atlanta native and graduate of Buckhead’s Westminster Schools and the University of Georgia. Frustrated by the lack of rehabilitation hospitals in the Southeast, he co-founded the Shepherd Center in 1975 with his parents Alana and the late Harold Shepherd and Dr. David Apple. Today, the 2020 Peachtree Road hospital is among the nation’s top rehabilitation and research facilities. James Shepherd long served as chairman of its board of directors.