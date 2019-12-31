The state aims to begin work in early January on the next phase of replacing Buckhead’s Northside Drive bridge over Peachtree Creek: a “utility bridge” that will be open to pedestrians.

Work on the 15-foot-wide utility bridge will begin around Jan. 6, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Lane closures in the area of Northside Drive and Woodward Way may be conducted during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The bridge replacement project began earlier this year with the relocation of utilities. The utility bridge is expected to be completed in late summer of 2020. At that point, work on building the new roadway bridge would begin.

According to the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy, officials from GDOT and the city Department of Watershed Management will give an update on the project at the Jan. 7 meeting of Neighborhood Planning Unit C. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road.