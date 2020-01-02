The Brookhaven City Council approved in November a $150,000 contract to SD&C to build a 10-foot paved multiuse path along busy Briarwood Road from Buford Highway to a trailhead of the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

A $305,000 contract to Autaco Development was also approved to build a sidewalk along Briarwood Road from Buford Highway to the Keys Crossing condominiums at Keys Crossing Drive.

The contracts were awarded at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting.

The 10-foot-wide multiuse path will be built along the west side of Briarwood Road behind the Northeast Plaza shopping center and to the entrance of the Briarwood Road trailhead of the Greenway. The distance is about 1,100 feet. A 2-foot-wide landscape strip is to be built where allowable, according to the contract.

The sidewalk project will also be built along the west side of Briarwood Road where there is currently no sidewalk but where there is heavy pedestrian traffic. The project includes approximately 545 feet of a paved 10-foot-wide multiuse path and 655 feet of a 5-foot sidewalk. A 2-foot landscape strip is also to be built where allowable, according to the city.