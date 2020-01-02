The vacant building that once housed the Sandy Springs strip club Flashers caught fire on Jan. 1.

Fire units arrived on the scene at 6420 Roswell Road around 9:40 p.m.

“As units arrived on scene, they saw smoke and flames from through the roof on the back side of the building,” city spokesperson Sharon Kraun said.

According to Kraun, the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Flashers, along with two other strip clubs, closed in September 2018 after losing a court battle that allowed the city to shut them down.

The owner of the property is Evans Roswell Properties, LLC, according to Fulton County records, and could not be reached for a comment request.