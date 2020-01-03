A Brookhaven resident is one of five people who were named Jan. 3 by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve on the Board of Regents. The 19-member Board of Regents is responsible for overseeing public higher education in the state.

Cade Joiner of Brookhaven, founder of Shred-X Secure Document Destruction, was appointed by the governor to serve as an at-large member on the Board of Regents, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

In 2018, Joiner served on Kemp’s Finance Committee and he was also on the executive committee for Kemp’s inauguration, according to the release. In early 2019, he was named the co-chair of the Georgians First Commission. Kemp formed the commission in January 2019 to review state regulations, policies and procedures for small businesses.

Joiner is the chair of the National Federation of Independent Business of Georgia with 8,000 member businesses from across the state, according to the release. He is also a board member for the UGA Entrepreneurship Program, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Workforce Development Board.

The University of Georgia recently named Joiner as one of its 40 most distinguished graduates under the age of 40, the release says.

Others appointed to the Board of Regents are: T. Dallas Smith, a real estate executive with his own firm, T. Dallas Smith & Company, and chair of the Real Estate Committee at his alma mater, Georgia State University; Harold Reynolds, CEO of privately held BankSouth Holding Company headquartered in Greene County, Ga.; Everett Kennedy, CEO and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway Kennedy Realty in Statesboro; and Lowery May, a 2014 graduate of Leadership Atlanta who serves on the Georgia Student Finance Commission.