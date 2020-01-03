Dunwoody City Hall was packed Jan. 2 for the swearing in ceremony of the city’s new mayor and council members.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick swore in Lynn Deutsch and new City Council members Stacey Harris and Joe Seconder. John Heneghan, who has served on the council since the city was incorporated in 2008, was also sworn in after being reelected with no opposition. Heneghan was also elected Mayor Pro Tem.

The crowd gave standing ovations and loud rounds of cheers following the swearing in.

“The best is yet to come,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “We are going to do great things in the community.”

Read the Reporter interview with Deutsch about her vision for the city by clicking here.

A new tradition was started at the first meeting of the new council with members of the all-girl Jewish Cub Scout Troop 1818 of the Dunwoody-based Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta leading the pledge of allegiance.

Deutsch said the planned to invite youth groups to lead each City Council meeting with the pledge of allegiance. In the past, council members would do so.

Other elected officials attending the swearing-in ceremony were Sandy Spring Councilmember Andy Bauman; Doraville City Councilmember Stephe Koontz; Peachtree Corners City Councilmember Eric Christ; Doraville City Councilmember-elect Andy Yeoman; DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox; and former mayor Denis Shortal.

This story has been updated.