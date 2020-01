An exhibit of travel photography by Atlanta resident Jane Robbins Kerr will open Jan. 10 at the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art in Brookhaven.

Kerr has traveled the world, photographing people and places, according to the museum. The exhibit will continue through March 1.

Admission to the exhibit is $5. The museum is located in the university’s Lowry Hall, third floor, 4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. For more information, see museum.oglethorpe.edu.