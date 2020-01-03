Atlanta Police investigators are seeking witnesses in the double homicide of two men found shot to death on New Year’s Eve at a Buckhead self-storage facility.

Police say the two unidentified men were found dead around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 in a red Kia Sorento at 2531 Lenox Road at the intersection with Buford Highway, near the Brookhaven border. Investigators say they believe the car was traveling through the intersection when the men were shot and that the killings were a “targeted shooting.”

Police are offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. The police department is specifically seeking the occupants of three vehicles that were captured on video driving in the area around the time of the shootings. Police released a short video, apparently from a dashboard camera in a car at the I-85 exit ramp to Lenox Road, that shows three passing vehicles. The vehicles appear to be two SUVs and a sedan.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online here.