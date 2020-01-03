The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced road and ramp closures on the night of Jan. 3-4 for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 ramp closure

Jan. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closure

Jan. 3, 9 pm. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.