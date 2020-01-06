From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2600 block of Osborne Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with entering auto.
3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with burglary and another was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by conversion.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by taking.
4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at night, parts from a car were reported stolen.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, at night, a forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with entering auto.
700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.
2700 block of Apple Valley Road — On Dec. 11, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
2600 block of Green Meadows Lane — On Dec. 11, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking auto.
3500 block of Wood Valley Court — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a theft from a car was reported stolen.
1600 block of East Nancy Creek Drive — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a theft was a building was reported.
3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a theft from a building was reported.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Assault
3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, an assault incident involving cutting was reported.
4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
2400 block of East Club Drive — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.
1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with battery.
1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.
3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.
Arrests
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
3200 block of Buford Highway— On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.
2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with hit and run.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with striking an unattended vehicle.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway – On Dec. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to follow the duty upon striking fixtures on a highway.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with hit and run.
3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with operating motor vehicle without a tag.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with passing a school bus.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.
3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with passing a school bus.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, at night, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.
2100 block of Fairway Circle — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2100 block of Weldonberry Drive — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 9, at noon, two men were arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 9, at night, a wanted person was located after criminal trespassing.
3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Dec. 11, at midnight, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with the unlawful use of a wireless device.
1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested with removing or falsifying an ID number of a vehicle.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.
2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with financial transaction card theft.
2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with excessive speeding.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, at night, a man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
1000 block of Perimeter Summit Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1000 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Other Incidents
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 1, in the evening, an impersonation incident was reported.
2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 2, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
1000 block of Windsor Lake Cove — On Dec. 9, in in the early morning, an overdose was reported.
100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
2100 block of Brookhaven View — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a fraudulent financial transaction was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 11, after midnight, an unruly child was reported.
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.
1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 11, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.
3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a runaway juvenile was reported.