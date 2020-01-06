From Brookhaven Police reports dated Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Dec. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with entering auto.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with burglary and another was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by conversion.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at night, parts from a car were reported stolen.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, at night, a forced entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with entering auto.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

2700 block of Apple Valley Road — On Dec. 11, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

2600 block of Green Meadows Lane — On Dec. 11, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking auto.

3500 block of Wood Valley Court — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a theft from a car was reported stolen.

1600 block of East Nancy Creek Drive — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a theft was a building was reported.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a theft from a building was reported.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Assault

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, an assault incident involving cutting was reported.

4000 block of Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Dec. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with battery.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a simple battery was reported.

3700 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with family violence.

Arrests

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway— On Dec. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without insurance.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Dec. 2, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with hit and run.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with striking an unattended vehicle.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 4, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway – On Dec. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to follow the duty upon striking fixtures on a highway.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with hit and run.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with operating motor vehicle without a tag.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with passing a school bus.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with passing a school bus.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 6, at night, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

2100 block of Fairway Circle — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.

1500 block of Northeast Expressway — On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with obstruction and interference.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2100 block of Weldonberry Drive — On Dec. 9, at midnight, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Dec. 9, at noon, two men were arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 9, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 9, at night, a wanted person was located after criminal trespassing.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 10, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

1500 block of West Nancy Creek Drive — On Dec. 11, at midnight, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with the unlawful use of a wireless device.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested with removing or falsifying an ID number of a vehicle.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

2000 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with financial transaction card theft.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with false imprisonment.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Dec. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with excessive speeding.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 14, at night, a man was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and consumption.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

1000 block of Perimeter Summit Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1000 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Other Incidents

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 1, in the evening, an impersonation incident was reported.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Dec. 2, at night, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1000 block of Windsor Lake Cove — On Dec. 9, in in the early morning, an overdose was reported.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2100 block of Brookhaven View — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a fraudulent financial transaction was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Dec. 11, after midnight, an unruly child was reported.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1100 block of Town Boulevard — On Dec. 11, at night, a verbal dispute was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a runaway juvenile was reported.