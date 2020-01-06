The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Dec. 6
3700 block of Roswell Road — Dec. 8
2900 block of Pharr Court South — Dec. 9
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 10
1100 block of LaVista Road — Dec. 10
Burglary-Residence
2000 block of Alexander Circle — Dec. 1
100 block of 26th Street — Dec. 2
700 block of Park Avenue — Dec. 6
500 block of Collier Road — Dec. 7
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Dec. 8
Burglary-Non-Residence
3300 block of Howell Mill Road — Dec. 9
700 block of Lambert Drive — Dec. 9
2400 block of Bolton Road — Dec. 11
Robbery
900 block of Collier Road — Dec. 7
Larceny
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, there were 94 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, there were 26 reported incidents of auto theft.