The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Dec. 6

3700 block of Roswell Road — Dec. 8

2900 block of Pharr Court South — Dec. 9

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Dec. 10

1100 block of LaVista Road — Dec. 10

Burglary-Residence

2000 block of Alexander Circle — Dec. 1

100 block of 26th Street — Dec. 2

700 block of Park Avenue — Dec. 6

500 block of Collier Road — Dec. 7

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Dec. 8

Burglary-Non-Residence

3300 block of Howell Mill Road — Dec. 9

700 block of Lambert Drive — Dec. 9

2400 block of Bolton Road — Dec. 11

Robbery

900 block of Collier Road — Dec. 7

Larceny

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, there were 94 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, there were 26 reported incidents of auto theft.