From Dunwoody Police reports Dec. 1 through Dec. 15, pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Village Springs Place — On Dec. 1, at night, a larceny was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3000 block of Peeler Road — On Dec. 4, in the morning, a larceny from the mail was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 4, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5000 block of Winters Chapel road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Dec. 4, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 5, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

5200 block of Seaton Drive — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Dec. 5, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 6, in the early morning, a larceny from the mail was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2000 block of Asbury Square — On Dec. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4600 block of Peeler Mill Court — On Dec. 7, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 8, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1900 block of Olde Village Run — On Dec. 8, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, at night, a larceny was reported.

4800 block of Vermack Road — On Dec. 8, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Dec. 8, at night, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a forcible purse snatching was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, at night, a larceny from the mail was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 9, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

400 block of Perimeter Center Terrace — On Dec. 10, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 10, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, at noon, two men were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Dec. 11, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2200 block of Golden Dawn Drive — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Pineridge Circle — On Dec. 11, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

5100 block of Vernon Ridge Drive — On Dec. 12, at noon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 12, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the evening, two women were arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 13, in the early morning, a robbery at a business was reported.

9200 block of Madison Drive — On Dec. 13, in the morning, parts from a vehicle were reported stolen.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3000 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 13, at night, parts from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting and simple assault.

3100 block of Madison Drive — On Dec. 14, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

200 block of Perimeter Center Parkway — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of stealing items from vehicles.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

700 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a pick-pocketing incident was reported.

4300 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

5200 block of Meadowcreek Drive — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2800 block of Winterhaven Court — On Dec. 4, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

2200 block of Charleston Place — On Dec. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

9300 block of Peachford Circle — On Dec. 7, at night, a simple battery was reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, at noon, a simple assault was reported.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Dec. 8, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Dec. 9, at night, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 13, at night, a simple assault was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Dec. 14, at night, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a simple battery was reported.

2200 block of Tamassee Court — On Dec. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 1, after midnight, a man was cited for marijuana possession of less than an ounce.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

5000 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 1, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1200 block of Perimeter Center West — On Dec. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4800 block of Vermack Road — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license.

4800 block of Vermack Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4800 block of Vermack Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4800 block of Vermack Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

2400 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated stalking.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

490 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Dec. 4, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to stop at an accident.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

5000 block of North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

1300 block of Winding Branch Circle — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at an accident.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 5, in the evening, man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Dec. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Meadow Lane Road — On Dec. 7, in the morning, a wanted person was located and also arrested and accused of marijauna possession.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Dec. 7, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

100 block of North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2500 block of Riverglenn Circle — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

5000 block of Trailridge Way — On Dec. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of damage to private property.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of obstruction.

5800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of violating probation.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 10 in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 12, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of violating probation.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

5300 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Dec. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of child neglect.

I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Dec. 15, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Dec. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Other Incidents

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Dec. 1, in the evening, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

2300 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Dec. 2, in the morning, officers received complaints about animals.

1100 block of Winding Branch Circle — On Dec. 2, in the morning, a credit fraud incident was reported.

1600 block of North Springs Drive — On Dec. 3, in the morning, a fraudulent check was reported.

600 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Dec. 3, in the afternoon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Dec. 4, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Dec. 5, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 7, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Dec. 7, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.

3100 block of Madison Drive — On Dec. 8, in the early morning, officers conducted a death investigation.

100 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 8, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

5100 block of Meadowcreek Drive — On Dec. 9, in the morning, a fraud impersonation incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Dec. 9, in the afternoon, a hit and run incident was reported.

5100 block of Meadowcreek Drive — On Dec. 10, in the morning, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Dec. 10, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 12, in the morning, a hit and run was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Dec. 13, after midnight, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

5200 block of Wyntercreek Court — On Dec. 13, in the afternoon, an identity theft incident was reported.

5400 block of Oxford Chase Way — On Dec. 14, in the morning, a stalking/intimidation incident was reported.

5200 block of Wyntercreek Court — On Dec. 14, in the afternoon, an identity theft incident was reported.

6300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Dec. 14, in the evening, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Dec. 14, at night, a citation for failure to properly register a vehicle was issued.

5400 block of Seaton Drive — On Dec. 15, in the morning, officers responded to animal complaints.

5500 block of Martina Way — On Dec. 15, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.