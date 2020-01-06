The Sandy Springs City Council is slated to vote on an appointment of a North End Revitalization Advisory Committee at a Jan. 7 meeting.

The purpose of the committee is not described in a resolution on the meeting agenda. The city is in the midst of redevelopment concepts for the North End, including a mysterious “zone,” after a year of planning by a separate task force.

The list of the committee members was still changing days before the council meeting, with some names added after the initial agenda document was posted and one of the nominees saying she will no longer be participating.

According to a council resolution on the agenda, the members of the proposed committee are:

Nicholas Ardit

Sarah Cannon

Tamara Carrera, the executive director of the Community Assistance Center, a Sandy Springs-based nonprofit to help people at risk of homelessness.

Ken Dishman, a former City Council member who supported large-scale redevelopment in the north end during his time on the council.

Jane Green

Nakisha Harris

Brie Harrison

Darious Moore

Adrianne Murchison, who said in a Jan. 6 email that she has notified the city that she will no longer be able to serve on the committee.

Ronda Smith, the president of the Sandy Springs Council of Neighborhoods, a coalition of the city’s homeowners associations.

Steve Soteres, a Sandy Springs City Council member representing part of the North End who also chaired the North End Revitalization Task Force, which sought ways to spur redevelopment as well as retain and create affordable housing.

The members were recommended by Mayor Rusty Paul, according to the document. The city did not immediately provide biographies of the proposed members or how Paul found his selections.

The redevelopment of the North End has long been a priority for the city.

At a Dec. 3 meeting, the City Council awarded a $307,260 contract to architect firm TSW for the designs of four shopping centers in the North End to push for the redevelopment of the area.

The idea of redeveloping the shopping centers follows a lengthy process and report from the city-formed North End Revitalization Task Force.

The task force worked for several months in 2018 to draft a plan to bring new development to the north end, ultimately deciding on six key proposals: build a multiuse trail; incentivize new mixed-use and mixed-income developments; make Roswell Road improvements; build new streets and pedestrian connections; create new access to the Chattahoochee River; and build a community center and swimming complex.

The plan was opposed by David and Melanie Couchman, affordable housing advocates who co-chaired the task force, because they felt it would lead to the displacement of residents. In February 2019, they launched an initiative opposing the task force’s final report called Sandy Springs Together, which has since been keeping the pressure on for any redevelopment to preserve affordable housing.

The Jan. 7 council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.