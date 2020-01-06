The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending Nov. 22.

North District Crime

The unit reported one burglary. The residence was left unlocked. It was unknown what items were taken at the time of the report.

Eight entering-autos were reported.

South District Crime

The unit reported 11 entering auto cases. Electronics were the target of most of the incidents.

Four burglaries were reported in the district. Two of them occurred in storage units at apartment complexes, and the others at commercial locations.

Street Crimes Unit

The unit reported one felony arrest, one misdemeanor arrest, and five city arrests. The unit conducted 20 traffic stops, issued nine traffic citations, located six wanted people, and made one field contact. The unit conducted three knock-and-talks, issued 20 arrest warrants, and executed three search warrants. Two cases were cleared.

Traffic Unit

The unit reported five misdemeanor arrests, conducted 51 traffic stops, and issued 81 citations. The unit spent six hours working traffic complaints.

Arrests

DUI: 2

Traffic: 3

K-9 Unit

The unit reported one misdemeanor arrest and one city arrest. The Unit conducted 11 traffic stops, issued 16 traffic citations, conducted three K-9 searches, and worked seven drug complaints.