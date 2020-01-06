The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road ramp closure

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Abernathy Road ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Jan. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road to have partial closure.

Jan. 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Glenridge Drive to have partial closure.

Jan. 10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road to have partial closure.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Long Island Drive, one left lane.

Jan. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Jan. 7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Mount Vernon Highway and Long Island Drive, two right lanes.

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.